U.S. condemns N.Korea's missile launch as threat to international community
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-10-2022 06:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 06:30 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
The United States condemned on Thursday North Korea's ballistic missile launch earlier in the day, calling it a violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and a threat to regional neighbours and the international community.
The State Department spokesperson, however, added the country is committed to a diplomatic approach and called on the North to engage in dialogue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At the 6th annual NYC Green School Conference in the United States, Green Mentors' Virendra Rawat unveiled the Indo-American Green School Network
North Korea's latest missile launch is 'destabilizing,' White House says
U.S. condemns North Korea's latest missile launches -State Dept
FACTBOX-North Korea's expanding missile capabilities
U.S. accuses China, Russia of enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un