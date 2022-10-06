U.S. forces say targeted ISIS operative in raid in Syria's Qamishli- military official
U.S. forces were involved in a dawn raid in Syria's Qamishli region in northeastern Syria in which the target was an Islamic State operative, a senior U.S. military official told Reuters on Thursday.
U.S. Central Command Spokesman Col. Joseph Buccino did not give further details on the operation which local sources said was conducted in the government-held village of Muluk Saray in the northeastern province of Hasakeh.
