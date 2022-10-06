U.S. issues fresh Myanmar-related sanctions
Updated: 06-10-2022
The United States has issued another round of Myanmar-related sanctions, according to a notice on the U.S. Department of Treasury website on Thursday.
The sanctions, which target three individuals and one entity, follow the military's overthrow of Myanmar's elected government in a coup early last year.
