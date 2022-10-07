Left Menu

YSR Telangana Party seeks CBI probe into alleged corruption in Kaleswaram irrigation project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:10 IST
YSR Telangana Party seeks CBI probe into alleged corruption in Kaleswaram irrigation project
YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Friday met CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and demanded a probe into the alleged financial irregularities and corruption in the Rs 1.20 lakh crore Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project in Telangana funded by the central government.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, also attacked the BJP for not investigating the case despite central ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat pointing out alleged irregularities in the project.

''The CBI director has assured that he will assign a DIG rank officer to look into the corruption involved in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). ...If still nothing happens we will file a writ petition,'' Sharmila told reporters here. Sharing the details of alleged irregularities in the project collected from RTI filings, the YSRTP chief claimed there was escalation in the cost of the project from Rs 38,000 crore to more than Rs 1.20 lakh crore.

Though officially the project has been completed and inaugurated several times at several locations, the entire system as a whole did not yield desired results, she claimed. Sharmila also said the KLIP to a large extent has been financed by the central government funds in the form of loans from PFC, REC Ltd, PNB Consortium, NABARD, Union Bank of India Consortium and Bank of Baroda. These institutions have given a loan to the tune of almost Rs 1 lakh crore for the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

