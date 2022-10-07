Indonesia's president says FIFA will not impose sanctions over deadly soccer stampede
Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Friday said soccer's world governing body FIFA will not impose sanctions on the country over a stadium stampede last week that killed 131 people.
In a video message, the president said Indonesia would work with FIFA to improve its management of soccer matches and that FIFA president Gianni Infantino will visit Indonesia in October or November.
