WCL employee arrested in graft case

A civil engineer working with Western Coalfields Limited WCL was allegedly caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 here, an official release said.The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 14,000 from the complainant in the case for sanctioning bills for two work orders.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-10-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 23:26 IST
A civil engineer working with Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) was allegedly caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 here, an official release said.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 14,000 from the complainant in the case for sanctioning bills for two work orders. Later he agreed to accept Rs 10,000. After the complainant approached CBI, a trap was laid and the accused was held while taking the bribe, the release said.

