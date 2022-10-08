Left Menu

Death toll rises to 7 in blast at gas station in Ireland

PTI | London | Updated: 08-10-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 13:42 IST
Death toll rises to 7 in blast at gas station in Ireland
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Authorities say at least seven people have been killed in an explosion at a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland.

Irish police said Saturday four people were confirmed dead overnight, adding to the initial toll of three. Eight people are in hospitals and several people are unaccounted for after a blast tore through the Applegreen service station in Creeslough, County Donegal.

"The search and recovery for further fatalities continues, said the police force, An Garda Siochana.

Emergency responders from Ireland and neighbouring Northern Ireland are involved in the search and rescue operation.

The explosion leveled the gas station building, which holds the main shop and post office for the village, and damaged nearby buildings.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said it was one of the "darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country." "People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022