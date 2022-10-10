No justification for repeated summons by ED to Isaac in KIIFB probe: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Monday said there was ''no justification'' for the repeated summons to senior CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the probe into alleged violations by KIIFB.

The court also said there was no justification for the repeated summons to the CEO and the joint fund manager of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), and put on hold any issuance of summons by the ED in the case for two months.

While putting on hold further issuance of summons, Justice V G Arun also said that investigation by the agency was not liable to be interdicted.

The directions were issued by the court on the pleas of Isaac challenging the summons issued to him and of KIIFB opposing the probe into its financial transactions and the summons issued to its top officials.

