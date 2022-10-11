LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexico sues Arizona gun dealers in new arms smuggling lawsuit

The latest in Latin American politics today: Mexico takes aim at Arizona gun dealers in new lawsuit

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's government filed a lawsuit against five Arizona gun dealers on Monday accusing them of participating in illicit weapons trafficking, a Mexican official told Reuters, in a push to hold retailers responsible for the deadly trade. Mexican leaders have for years blasted illegal arms smuggling from the United States, with military-style guns often turning up at deadly crime scenes in the country.

Legal adviser Alejandro Celorio said in an interview that the new lawsuit focuses on sales of firearms to "straw" purchasers, or to customers who purchase the weapon for someone else. The new civil lawsuit, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, names as defendants Sprague's Sports Inc; SnG Tactical, LLC; Diamondback Shooting Sports, Inc; Lone Prairie, LLC, D/B/A Hub Target Sports; and Ammo A-Z, LLC.

Dominican Republic says could shut Haitian border to stop influx of refugees Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said he would "under no circumstances" allow an influx of Haitian refugees into the country should foreign countries send in armed forces to help with a gang blockade of its main fuel port and trigger a surge in the number of people heading for the border.

Abinader said in the case of foreign intervention he would close the border, where his country is building a wall spanning nearly half the 244-mile (392 km) border. "We need to control migration," he told a news conference on Sunday. "Receiving them here would be very dangerous for the integrity of the Dominican Republic."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed that countries send "a rapid action force" to help Haiti's police, after the country called for a "specialized armed force" to help combat the crisis caused by the blockade. Abinader ruled out participating in a military intervention. The same day, he announced the government's largest defense purchase of its kind since 1961, to shore up border security.

Argentina replaces three ministers in all-women reshuffle BUENOS AIRES - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has reshuffled his cabinet, appointing three women to lead the labor, social development and women's ministries, following weeks of protests sparked by the country's ongoing economic crisis.

In a statement, the government said the new ministers are "women of different ages, geographical origin and extensive experience" that will be part of Fernandez's cabinet "in order to deepen the breadth of views and management efficiency. Venezuela asks IMF to recognize Maduro government

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sought official recognition from the International Monetary Fund last week, Bloomberg reported, in a move that could put his government closer to accessing billions of dollars in reserves. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez sent a letter last week to the IMF's Managing Director and its governors seeking the official nod, Bloomberg reported.

Colombia fighting criminal groups in drive for 'total peace' BOGOTA - Colombia's security forces will keep up their offensive against drug traffickers and illegal armed groups, even as President Gustavo Petro pushes for "total peace," Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez told Reuters.

Petro, who took office in August as Colombia's first left-wing president, has outlined plans to advance negotiations with guerrilla groups such as the National Liberation Army and two dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia who reject a 2016 peace deal with the government. (Compiled by Steven Grattan, Isabel Woodford and Sarah Morland; Editing by Chris Reese and Christopher Cushing)

