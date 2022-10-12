Left Menu

Remarks against followers of Buddha: UP court rejects revision petition

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-10-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 08:19 IST
A court here has rejected a revision petition challenging the scrapping of a complaint filed against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others over their remarks allegedly against the followers of the Buddha and Emperor Ashoka.

Additional District Judge Vinay Singh's order came on the revision petition filed by Brahmendra Singh Maurya, who had challenged the chief judicial magistrate court's order whereby it had rejected the complaint filed against the RSS functionaries.

Maurya filed a revision petition saying the earlier order was bad in law.

The additional district judge, however, found that there was no merit in the revision petition and rejected it.

Maurya had alleged that in 2016, RSS chief Bhagwat and others had passed remarks against the followers of the Buddha and Emperor Ashoka.

