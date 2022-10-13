Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: 'just as terrible' in Kharkiv region as in Irpin and Bucha

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-10-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 14:40 IST
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday the situation in the liberated Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine was "just as terrible" as in the towns of Irpin and Bucha, where mass graves were found after Russian troops left.

He gave no further details in comments made in a video link with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Russia has denied its forces, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, have committed war crimes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

