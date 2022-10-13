Left Menu

Germany's Lindner: Ukraine can rely on G7 finance support in times of war

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:57 IST
Germany's Lindner: Ukraine can rely on G7 finance support in times of war
Leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations have assured Ukrainian officials that they will continue to provide financial support for the time of the war, Germany's finance minister said on Thursday.

The reconstruction of Ukraine will require joint efforts from international financial institutions, the G7, the United States and others, Christian Lindner told a news conference in Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

