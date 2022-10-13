Germany's Lindner: Ukraine can rely on G7 finance support in times of war
Leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations have assured Ukrainian officials that they will continue to provide financial support for the time of the war, Germany's finance minister said on Thursday.
The reconstruction of Ukraine will require joint efforts from international financial institutions, the G7, the United States and others, Christian Lindner told a news conference in Washington.
