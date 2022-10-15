Prophet remark protest: HC seeks affidavits by Centre, UP govt over plea to release man booked under NSA

Left Menu

The Allahabad High Court has directed the central and state governments to file counter-affidavits on a petition seeking the release of a man booked under the stringent National Security Act NSA for violent protests here in June over derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad.The bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Surendra Singh was hearing on Friday the counsels of Javed Mohammad, who was booked on June 11 over the previous days protest and whose house was subsequently razed by the authorities.All the respondents may file counter-affidavit within four weeks.

The Allahabad High Court has directed the central and state governments to file counter-affidavits on a petition seeking the release of a man booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for violent protests here in June over derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Surendra Singh was hearing on Friday the counsels of Javed Mohammad, who was booked on June 11 over the previous day's protest and whose house was subsequently razed by the authorities.

''All the respondents may file counter-affidavit within four weeks. The petitioner shall have one week thereafter to file a rejoinder affidavit,'' said the bench.

Javed Mohammad was arrested for allegedly instigating the protests in the city's Atala locality over derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Later, the district magistrate invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Mohammad, who is believed to be the main conspirator behind the violence. His house in Kareli area of Prayagraj, which was owned purportedly by his wife Parveen Fatima, was subsequently razed by the authorities on charges of violation of construction norms and being built allegedly without the permission of the Prayagraj Development Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

