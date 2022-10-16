Left Menu

Car falls off road in Uttarakhand, two killed

Two men were killed when their car fell off a mountain road in Kandisaur area of the district, police said on Sunday. The car fell nearly 200 metres down Nagun-Suwakholi motor road late on Saturday night, revenue police sub-inspector Ravindra Singh said.

Car falls off road in Uttarakhand, two killed
Two men were killed when their car fell off a mountain road in Kandisaur area of the district, police said on Sunday. The car fell nearly 200 metres down Nagun-Suwakholi motor road late on Saturday night, revenue police sub-inspector Ravindra Singh said. Both the persons were killed on the spot, he said, adding efforts are on to retrieve the bodies.

The dead were identied as Akhil Bisht (28) and Ankit Rawat (25) from Uttarkashi district, he said.

