Car falls off road in Uttarakhand, two killed

Two men were killed when their car fell off a mountain road in Kandisaur area of the district, police said on Sunday. The car fell nearly 200 metres down Nagun-Suwakholi motor road late on Saturday night, revenue police sub-inspector Ravindra Singh said. Both the persons were killed on the spot, he said, adding efforts are on to retrieve the bodies.

The dead were identied as Akhil Bisht (28) and Ankit Rawat (25) from Uttarkashi district, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)