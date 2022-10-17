DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct 17

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

** HANOI - Halimah Yacob President of Singapore to visit Vietnam (To Oct 20) ** SINGAPORE - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will welcome the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee Hsien Loong to Australia (To Oct 18)

** ANKARA - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visits Turkey. ** TBILISI - Vasile Dîncu, Minister of National Defense of Romania, makes an official visit to Tbilisi, in the Republic of Georgia (To Oct 18)

** GABORONE - Lemogang Kwape Minister of Foreign Affairs of Botswana on a visit to India (To Oct 22) ** BERLIN - German health minister Karl Lauterbach, WHO's Executive Director Mike Ryan participate in a panel discussion at WHO health summit in Berlin - 0900 GMT.

** PRAGUE - Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks at a press conference together with his Czech counterpart, Jozef Sikela, after their meeting - 1200 GMT. ** WARSAW - Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles visits logistical centre in Poland which sends military aid to Ukraine - 1300 GMT.

** BERLIN - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares accompanies King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia during a state visit to Germany with Reyes Maroto, the minister for trade, commerce and tourism - 1430 GMT. ALGIERS - OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais will visit Algiers. (final day) DHAKA - The state visit of Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah to Bangladesh. (final day) TBILISI/YEREVAN - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt will be visiting Georgia and Armenia. (To Oct. 19) SYDNEY - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Australia (to October 18). BERLIN - World Health Organization hold 2022 Summit in Berlin (to Oct. 18). PRAGUE - Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenk speaks on a panel at the Eastern Partnership Business Forum in Prague - 1200 GMT. HANOI - Singaporean President Halimah Yacob starts his Vietnam visit to boost ties. BERLIN - German President Steinmeier, Spanish King Felipe talk to journalists in Berlin - 1000 GMT. BERLIN - Felipe VI of Spain King of Spain and Letizia of Spain Queen of Spain to visit the Federal Republic of Germany (To Oct 19). HANOI - OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum (to October 18). GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 ** NEW DELHI - Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UNSG) will be on an official visit to India (To Oct 20)

** CANBERRA - Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong visits Canberra and meets his counterpart Anthony Albanese. ** TOKYO - Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel meets with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Estonian counterpart open foreign policy forum in Berlin - 0700 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Belgian Foreign Affairs Minister Hadja Lahbib open the 6th German-Belgian Conference in Berlin under the motto "Climate change and energy transformation: German-Belgian approaches to the challenges of our time." - 0915 GMT HANOI - South Korean foreign minister Park Jin will meet his Vietnamese counterpart in Hanoi and pay courtesy visits to Vietnam PM and president. LONDON - IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, Democratic Republic of Congo President Feliz Tshisekedi and Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi, South Africa Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and others speak at the FT Africa summit. PRETORIA - President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa will host President Brahim Ghali of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) for a State Visit in Pretoria. BERLIN - Spanish King Felipe and Queen Leticia visit Berlin's landmark, the Brandenburg Gate as part of their tour of the German capital where they are hosted by Berlin mayor and state premier Franziska Giffey - 0950 GMT. LISBON - Portuguese finance minister Fernando Medina speaks at an event in Lisbon – 1200 GMT JERUSALEM – 11th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

** FRANKFURT - Spanish Roayals visit the European Central Bank in Frankfurt - 1000 GMT. REYKJAVÍK - President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will make a state visit to Iceland with his spouse Jenni Haukio. (To Oct. 20) BANGKOK - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance ministers meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 ** ASHGABAT - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Turkmenistan (To Oct 21). PARIS - OECD Economic Surveys: Lithuania 2022. ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Azerbaijan. PRAGUE – EU informal meeting of transport ministers. (To Oct. 21) TRIPOLI – 11th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 MANILA - WHO holds briefing ahead of Oct. 24-28 health ministers gathering in Manila - 0130 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 ROME - French President Emmanuel Macron attends meeting for peace in Rome. LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. SLOVENIA - Slovenia holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal open the 5th German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin under the motto "Rebuild Ukraine." - 1000 GMT ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and his Ukrainian counterpart, Yulia Svyrydenko, take part in a dialogue as part of the 5th German-Ukrainian Business Forum under the motto "Rebuild Ukraine." - 1030 GMT VATICAN CITY - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Pope Francis at Vatican. TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan hosts the U.S. National Endowment for Democracy's World Movement for Democracy summit (to Oct. 27). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 LUXEMBOURG - EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen host a conference on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 PRETORIA - South Africa's finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present medium term budget policy statement, which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and makes emergency changes to spending – 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers (to Oct. 31). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 BEIJING - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly plans a visit to China (To Nov.4) SEOUL - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit South Korea. (To Nov. 5) MANAMA - Pope Francis visits Bahrain (to Nov. 6). MUNSTER, Germany - G7 foreign ministers to meet in Munster (to Nov. 4). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 TEHRAN – 43rd anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979, Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL – International day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 WASHINGTON, D.C. - US House of Representatives election. WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senate election. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 NEW DELHI - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit India to attend the US-India economic and financial partnership ahead of the G20 meeting. PHNOM PENH - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc and counterparts from other related countries attend the 40th and 41st regional summit (to Nov. 13). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day. MANAMA - Bahraini Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 11th anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (To Nov. 17) BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 VUKOVAR, Croatia – 31st anniversary of the Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims. MALABO - Equatorial Guinea holds snap presidential election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Chamber of Deputies Election. KATHMANDU - House of Representatives of Nepal Election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Senate Election. ASTANA - Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 GLOBAL – International day for elimination of violence against women. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 14th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 TEHRAN, Iran – 11th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White house for state visit. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

