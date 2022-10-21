Left Menu

Palestinians say Israeli soldiers kill one in West Bank clash

Friday's violence follows months of tension that has deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-10-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 10:57 IST
One Palestinian was killed on Friday by Israeli troops conducting an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Clashes broke out in the town of Jenin during the Israeli raid, according to witnesses. The Israeli military said troops were there to arrest a militant suspect when the violence erupted.

"Suspects hurled explosive devices and fired shots at the security forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified," the military said. It did not elaborate. Friday's violence follows months of tension that has deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

