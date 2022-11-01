Rajasthan: PM Modi pays tributes to tribals killed by British army in Mangarh
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the tribals who were massacred by the British army in 1913 in Mangarh in Rajasthan.
Modi during his visit to the Mangarh Dham in Banswara district was accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders.
The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in the district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, a region with a large tribal population.
During his visit, the prime minister will also address a gathering of Bhil adivasis and members of other tribes of the region.
The gathering of tribals and forest dwellers in 1913 in Mangarh against the British Raj was being led by social reformer Govind Guru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Govind Guru
- Ashok Gehlot
- Rajasthan
- Narendra Modi
- Mangarh
- Banswara
- British
- Bhil
- Mangarh Dham
ALSO READ
India will have just one brand; uniform quality of urea under brand name Bharat under 'One nation, One fertilizer': PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 cr to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN scheme.
Benefits of government schemes were availed by few aware citizens and middlemen in past; now government goes to doors of eligible people to give such benefits: PM Narendra Modi.
National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal is our resolve to celebrate India's rich maritime history: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.