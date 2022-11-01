Left Menu

SC stays proceedings against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, others in forgery case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 14:55 IST
SC stays proceedings against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, others in forgery case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the proceedings before a trial court against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and others in a case pertaining to allegations that his party submitted a false undertaking to seek recognition from the Election Commission of India.

A bench of Justice S A Nazeer and V Ramasubramanian issued notice to the complainant on the petitions challenging the dismissal of quashing petitions against the criminal case.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 27, 2021 had dismissed the plea filed by Badal and others against an order of additional chief judicial magistrate Hoshiarpur who had summoned them in the case.

Social activist Balwant Singh Khera had filed a complaint against Badal, Prakash Singh Badal and Daljit Singh Cheema in 2009, alleging that the SAD has two constitutions, one that it submitted to the Gurdwara Election Commission and the other to the Elections Commission of India (ECI) to seek recognition as a political party.

He had alleged that the SAD had given a false undertaking to the ECI that it had amended its constitution to incorporate principles of socialism and secularism, whereas it continued its activities as a 'Panthic' party and participated in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022