President Murmu greets residents of 7 states, 2 UTs on their formation day

''Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the residents of these states and Union Territories,'' Murmu tweeted. Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep came into being in 1956. Punjab and Haryana were formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000. All these states and Union Territory of Puducherry celebrate their formation days on November 1.

