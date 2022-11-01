Drug peddler arrested with cannabis in J&K's Kishtwar
A suspected drug peddler was arrested after 90 grammes of cannabis was recovered from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Tuesday, police said.
During extensive checking of vehicles and pedestrians, a police party noticed suspicious movement of a pedestrian who was trying to escape from Zalla area, it said.
Tanveer Ahmed was held and a checking of him led to the recovery of the cannabis, police said.
A case was registered against him at Chatroo police station.
