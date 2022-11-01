Left Menu

Man arrested for killing grandmother

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 01-11-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 16:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 27-year-old man was arrested on charges of murdering his septuagenarian grand mother at Rangpo in Sikkim on Tuesday, police said.

The man allegedly slit the throat of his grandmother at their home at Majhigaon housing colony around 11 am on Tuesday and fled the spot but was nabbed by the locals who were alerted by his sister.

He had jumped into the Rangpo river out of fear but was overpowered by the locals, the police said.

The police said the man has confessed to his crime and said during interrogation that he had done so as he was angry with his grandmother's constant bickerings.

He also claimed that the crime was not a planned one, the police said.

