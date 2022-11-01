Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-11-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 20:58 IST
Maha: Man held for posting video of him wielding gun inside police station
A 51-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly shooting a video of himself holding a revolver inside a police station and posting it on Instagram, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, who is a builder, had allegedly shot the video inside a police station in Dombivili town where he was called in connection with another case on October 25, an official said.

When the officer left the room for a few minutes, the accused allegedly sat in his chair and shot a video of himself with a revolver in hand and the Maharashtra police's logo in the background, he said. The accused had also posted another video of himself wielding a revolver at a house party in Bhiwandi, the official said.

A probe was initiated when the videos, which were posted on Instagram, went viral, he said.

The accused was arrested on Monday under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Law Amendment Act and Arms Act, the official said.

The police have seized a licenced revolver with five cartridges, a kukri and a high-end car from the accused, he said.

