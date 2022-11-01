Left Menu

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: SC seeks status report about rescued girls

The issue had come to light in May 2018 after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted a report to the Bihar government highlighting the alleged sexual abuse of girls in the shelter home.The apex court had earlier transferred the case from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO court in the Saket District Court complex in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:21 IST
Muzaffarpur shelter home case: SC seeks status report about rescued girls
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a status report about the well-being of girls restored to their families after being rescued from a shelter home at Bihar's Muzaffarpur where allegations of sexual assault had surfaced in 2018. The apex court also noted that 12 rescued girls, who are mentally challenged and physically disabled to some extent, are kept at different shelter homes in Bihar.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi also asked the authority to submit the status of disbursal of compensation which was earlier extended to these girls.

It noted that another issue is the whereabouts or well-being of the rescued girls, who have been restored to their families.

''We accordingly direct the respective state child protection society to send appropriate status reports detailing the steps taken by the society and the present status of the girls in question,'' the bench said.

The top court has posted the matter for further hearing after eight weeks.

Several girls were sexually assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur. The issue had come to light in May 2018 after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted a report to the Bihar government highlighting the alleged sexual abuse of girls in the shelter home.

The apex court had earlier transferred the case from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in the Saket District Court complex in Delhi. The trial court convicted and awarded varying jail terms to 19 people in the case for various offences punishable under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022