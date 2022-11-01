SC refuses to entertain PIL on putting up draft laws in public domain

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and the states to publish draft laws prominently on government websites and in the public domain at least 60 days before they are introduced in Parliament and state assemblies.

A bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi, however, hoped that the governments would put the laws in public domain in local languages so that citizens know about the legislations made for them.

With regard to the pleas seeking a direction to put future laws in public domain, the bench said, “It would not be proper on our part to direct the government to publish draft legislations”.

“It is entirely left up to the government to take such decisions. As regards to the second prayer, we do believe that people must know the legislations made for them and such legislations must be provided in public domain in local languages.” Senior lawyer Gopal Sankarnarayanan, appearing for petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay, said that discussion and posting in local languages should be necessary part of the lawmaking process.

“In the United Kingdom, there is a process of consultation,” he said.

The bench then disposed of the PIL.

The plea had also sought a direction to the Centre to ensure that all draft and final legislations are put in the public domain in all regional languages.

It had said any draft legislation, except those related to national security, must be published on government websites at least 60 days before they are introduced in Parliament or state legislature.

''In today's democratic process, with the advent of advanced media and technology, it is no longer appropriate for governments, both Central and State, to suddenly pass laws overnight with scarcely any legislative debate and no wider consultation at all,” said the plea.

The plea said at least as far as central laws are concerned, the proposed legislations should be translated into regional languages and published on website at least 60 days prior to their introduction in Parliament so that citizens have a full understanding of them.

