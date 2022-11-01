Left Menu

SC commences hearing on retrospective application of immunity granted against arrest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 22:07 IST
SC commences hearing on retrospective application of immunity granted against arrest
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Tuesday commenced hearing on whether striking down a provision granting immunity from arrest would have a retrospective effect in view of rights protected under Article 20 of the Constitution.

Article 20 of the Constitution provides for protection in respect of conviction for offences.

A five-judge constitution bench comprising Justice S K Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice A S Oka, Justice Vikram Nath and Justice J K Maheshwari heard submissions made by parties who contended that it should not apply retrospectively.

''Heard Dr R R Kishore, in person, for one hour and five minutes, Mr Arvind Datar, senior counsel for two-and-a-half hours and Mr Amit Desai, senior counsel for seven minutes. List as part-heard on November 2, 2022,'' the bench said.

Dr R R Kishore, who was the Chief District Medical Officer, Government of NCT of Delhi, was accused of demanding a bribe. The CBI had arrested him while accepting the bribe.

However, Dr Kishore challenged the arrests on the grounds that the arrest was meticulously pre-planned, and did not enjoy the exception under Section 6A(2) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

Section 6A(2) states that prior approval is not required if an arrest is made on the spot while accepting or attempting to receive a bribe. The Delhi High Court said the CBI had started investigation before the arrest, and therefore did not fall under the Section 6A(2) exception. However, this does not mean that Dr Kishore would be discharged and the CBI was directed to seek the Union government's approval and begin reinvestigation. On January 3, 2007, the CBI filed an appeal before the top court.

In 2016, the apex court referred the case to a five-judge bench to decide if the removal of immunity to Central Government employees at the joint secretary level would apply retrospectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022