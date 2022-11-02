Trump Organization tax fraud trial delayed after witness tests positive for COVID
Reuters | New York | Updated: 02-11-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 00:29 IST
The criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization was put on hold on Tuesday after the company's controller Jeffrey McConney, who had been testifying as a prosecution witness, tested positive for COVID-19.
Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan Supreme Court said the trial would resume on Nov. 7. The trial began on Monday.
