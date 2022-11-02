Brazil's top court says Bolsonaro recognized election loss by allowing transition
Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 02:30 IST
Brazil's Supreme Court said in a statement on Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro recognized the result of the election he lost by authorizing the start of a transition to a government by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
A Supreme Court spokesperson said Bolsonaro was heading to the tribunal to meet justices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair
- Bolsonaro
- Luiz Inacio Lula da
- Supreme Court
- Brazil
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man killed as gunfire interrupts Bolsonaro ally's Sao Paulo campaign
ANALYSIS-Brazil's Bolsonaro caught off guard by campaign's ugly closing chapter
Lula's lead over Bolsonaro narrows in Brazil vote -poll
Brazil presidential race statistically tied between Lula and Bolsonaro -poll
Brazil's Lula and Bolsonaro statistically tied in presidential race -poll