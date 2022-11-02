Left Menu

Brazil's top court says Bolsonaro recognized election loss by allowing transition

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 02:30 IST
Brazil's top court says Bolsonaro recognized election loss by allowing transition

Brazil's Supreme Court said in a statement on Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro recognized the result of the election he lost by authorizing the start of a transition to a government by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

A Supreme Court spokesperson said Bolsonaro was heading to the tribunal to meet justices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
2
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022