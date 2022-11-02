Left Menu

Federal judge issues restraining order against Arizona group accused of voter intimidation

The order by U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi in Phoenix was part of a lawsuit against Clean Elections USA filed by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino, an organization that educates Latinos on voting, alleging that the group - which believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump - is trying to intimidate voters by getting its supporters to monitor drop boxes for alleged suspicious behavior. The lawsuit was filed last week after two people were seen wearing military gear and allegedly carrying weapons while monitoring a drop box in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 08:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 08:40 IST
Federal judge issues restraining order against Arizona group accused of voter intimidation

A federal judge on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against an Arizona group being sued over voter intimidation, banning members from coming within 75 feet of a ballot drop box, following voters or harassing them. The order by U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi in Phoenix was part of a lawsuit against Clean Elections USA filed by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino, an organization that educates Latinos on voting, alleging that the group - which believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump - is trying to intimidate voters by getting its supporters to monitor drop boxes for alleged suspicious behavior.

The lawsuit was filed last week after two people were seen wearing military gear and allegedly carrying weapons while monitoring a drop box in Maricopa County, Arizona. In his order on Tuesday, Liburdi said the group and its representatives were also banned from speaking to or yelling at voters unless they were spoken to or yelled at first. He also forbade them from openly carrying firearms wtihin 250 feet of a ballot drop box.

He also ordered the group to post on the conservative Truth Social website and social media platform a statement that it is not always illegal to drop multiple ballots at a drop-box. He also ordered Clean Elections USA organizer Melody Jennings to post on the site that a past statement that it was illegal to drop off multiple ballots was incomplete, as family members, household members and caregivers may legally do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022