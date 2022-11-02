Left Menu

UP: Capital punishment to two for minor girl's kidnap-cum-rape

A court here on Wednesday awarded death sentence to two persons in kidnapping and brutal rape of a minor girl, prosecution said.Additional District Sessions Judge of the POCSO Court Pankaj Kumar Srivastava also imposed a fine of Rs fifty thousand on the accused Haleem and Rizwan.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 02-11-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 20:49 IST
Additional District Sessions Judge of the POCSO Court Pankaj Kumar Srivastava also imposed a fine of Rs fifty thousand on the accused Haleem and Rizwan. According to Joint Director of Prosecution Havaldar Singh, the girl's brother had lodged a case against unknown persons in Nawabganj police station on December 30, 2021, that his sister had gone to the village shop on December 27 when the accused kidnapped her and took her to the nearby the railway track where they raped her.

The accused brutally hit the minor girl on her head, broking the head bone and stabbed her in the eye causing blindness and left her in an unconscious state, the brother had alleged in the FIR. They had also broke her leg.

She was brought to Community Health Center, Kalakankar from where doctors referred her to SRN Medical College hospital in view of her critical condition.

After five days, the victim came to her senses and named three accused - Aman alias Qasim, Rizwan and Haleem, Singh said, adding that police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections and presented the charge sheet in the court.

As Aman was found to be a minor, his case was referred to a juvenile court, the prosecuting officer said.

The court, after hearing the arguments of the advocates of both the sides, convicted the two accused on the basis of evidence and sentenced Haleem alias Kharbar and Rizwan to death.

Additional District Government Counsels Rajesh Tripathi and Nirbhay Singh argued on behalf of the prosecution, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

