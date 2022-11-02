EU needs stronger common energy policy, Giorgetti tells Lindner
The European Union needs a stronger common energy policy and strategy, Italy's new Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told his German counterpart Christian Lindner in a meeting in Berlin on Wednesday.
Next week Giorgetti is due to meet his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire, Giorgetti's office said in a statement.
