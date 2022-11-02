Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he thanked Erdogan for helping preserve grain deal

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-11-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 23:30 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he thanked Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday for his "active participation" in helping preserve a deal to export grain from Black Sea ports.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskiy said he had also discussed further steps to return prisoners, saying Turkey's support was important. Turkey has been involved in at least one high-profile swap of captives between Russia and Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

