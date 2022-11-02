Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he thanked Erdogan for helping preserve grain deal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he thanked Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday for his "active participation" in helping preserve a deal to export grain from Black Sea ports.
In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskiy said he had also discussed further steps to return prisoners, saying Turkey's support was important. Turkey has been involved in at least one high-profile swap of captives between Russia and Ukraine.
