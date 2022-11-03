QUOTES-Reaction to the agreement for a cessation of hostilities in Tigray

The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities, a surprise diplomatic breakthrough after nearly two years of war. Following are reactions to the agreement.

OLUSEGUN OBASANJO, HEAD OF THE AFRICAN UNION MEDIATION TEAM "The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as to systematic, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament.

"This moment is not the end of the peace process. Implementation of the peace agreement signed today is critical for its success." ABIY AHMED, ETHIOPIA'S PRIME MINISTER

"The agreement signed today in South Africa is monumental in moving Ethiopia forward on the path of the reforms we embarked upon four and a half years ago. "Our commitment to peace remains steadfast. And our commitment to collaborating for the implementation of the agreement is equally strong."

GETACHEW REDA, SPOKESMAN FOR THE TIGRAY AUTHORITIES "Making peace has proved more difficult and more intractable and elusive than presiding over the killing of women and children and destruction of property.

"The war over the last two years has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands and has turned Ethiopia, once on the cusp of great economic progress, into a bad parody of itself and caused tremendous suffering to the people of Tigray." STEPHANE DUJARRIC, UNITED NATIONS SPOKESMAN

"It is very much a welcome first step, which we hope can start to bring some solace to the millions of Ethiopian civilians that have really suffered during this conflict." FORMER KENYAN PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA, A FACILITATOR OF THE TALKS

"The lasting solution can only be through political engagement and being able to accommodate our differences, our diversity, while still remaining a united Ethiopia. It's my hope that all parties will go back and ... begin the process of dialogue. The lasting solution can only be dialogue."

