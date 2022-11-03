China says US has 'no right to interfere' in Hamburg port deal

The U.S has "no right to interfere" in Chinese cooperation with Germany, the foreign ministry said Thursday, after Washington "strongly suggested" that Beijing would not get a controlling stake in a contested deal regarding Hamburg's port terminal.

The U.S. interference is symptomatic of its practice of coercive diplomacy, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing.

