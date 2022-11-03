Shots fired near convoy of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan - media
Shots were fired near the convoy of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the country's east on Thursday, multiple local news channels said.
Khan is leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections.
