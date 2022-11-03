U.N. chief pushes Russia, Ukraine to extend Black Sea grain deal
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:07 IST
Ukraine has exported 10 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs since the United Nations and Turkey brokered a July deal to resume shipments stalled by Russia's war, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday as he pushed Russia and Ukraine to extend the pact.
"I appeal to all parties to concentrate efforts in two areas. First, renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea Initiative. Second, removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer," he told reporters.
