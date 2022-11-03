Pope, in Bahrain, speaks out against death penalty

Pope Francis spoke out against the death penalty on Thursday at the start of a visit to Bahrain and called for implementing commitments to complete religious freedom, equal dignity for all and an end to discrimination and human rights violations.

The pontiff was speaking at the Sakhir royal palace following his arrival in the Gulf Arab state, where the Shi'ite Muslim opposition and rights groups accuse the Sunni monarchy of overseeing human rights abuses, a charge authorities deny.

