Pune cop booked, suspended for hitting woman over parking argument

The woman had told police the argument took place on October 19, he said.She has said a police personnel attached to Khadak police station had parked his two-wheeler near her shop.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-11-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 21:38 IST
The woman had told police the argument took place on October 19, he said.

The woman had told police the argument took place on October 19, he said.

''She has said a police personnel attached to Khadak police station had parked his two-wheeler near her shop. When she objected, he refused and told her come to a nearby police post. She claims he beat her up there,'' he said.

On Thursday, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and other offences against the policeman at Vishrambaug police station and he was placed under suspension.

