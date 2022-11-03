Woman killed by mother, brothers over love affair

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her mother and two brothers in Ghaziabad in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Thursday.

The woman, Gulfashan, had also called up her boyfriend on Wednesday night, asking him to save her, according to her sister.

The complainant alleged that Gulfashan was strangled by her family members as they were against her relationship. She had pleaded with them not to kill Gulfashan, but it fell on deaf ears, police said.

During interrogation, the suspects -- Tauheed (25), Mohid (26) and mother Salmani -- confessed to the crime.

Mohid kept a pillow on Gulfashan’s face and choked her, while Tauheed and their mother caught hold of her hands and leg. The three have been arrested and the body sent for a post-mortem. The case is being probed from all angles, including honour killing, Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said.

