Left Menu

Woman killed by mother, brothers over love affair

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her mother and two brothers in Ghaziabad in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Thursday.The woman, Gulfashan, had also called up her boyfriend on Wednesday night, asking him to save her, according to her sister.The complainant alleged that Gulfashan was strangled by her family members as they were against her relationship. The case is being probed from all angles, including honour killing, Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:18 IST
Woman killed by mother, brothers over love affair
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her mother and two brothers in Ghaziabad in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Thursday.

The woman, Gulfashan, had also called up her boyfriend on Wednesday night, asking him to save her, according to her sister.

The complainant alleged that Gulfashan was strangled by her family members as they were against her relationship. She had pleaded with them not to kill Gulfashan, but it fell on deaf ears, police said.

During interrogation, the suspects -- Tauheed (25), Mohid (26) and mother Salmani -- confessed to the crime.

Mohid kept a pillow on Gulfashan’s face and choked her, while Tauheed and their mother caught hold of her hands and leg. The three have been arrested and the body sent for a post-mortem. The case is being probed from all angles, including honour killing, Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022