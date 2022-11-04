Left Menu

BRIEF-Egypt's Commercial International Bank Says Q3 consolidated net income Up 16% YoY

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 01:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 01:59 IST
Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE: * SAYS Q3 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EGP 4.41 BILLION ($182.23 million), UP 16% YEAR-ON-YEAR.

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES EGP 8.45 BILLION, UP 18% YEAR-ON-YEAR. * RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY 27.1% IN Q3, RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS 3.16%.

* NET INTEREST MARGIN 6.24% IN Q3. ($1 = 24.2000 Egyptian pounds)

