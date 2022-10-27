IMF and Egypt reach $3 bln, 46-month deal, IMF representative says
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 15:56 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Egypt have reached a $3 billion funding deal that will run over 46 months, the IMF's representative in Egypt, Ivana Holler, said on Thursday in remarks aired on state TV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The International Monetary Fund
- Egypt
Advertisement