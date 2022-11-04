Left Menu

SC to hear PIL on air pollution on November 10

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 11:53 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on November 10 a PIL seeking issuance of fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb rising air pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who has filed the PIL in his personal capacity, that the air pollution situation has worsened due to stubble burning in areas close to Delhi.

''Even normal people cannot walk in such a situation," the lawyer said, adding that "Air Quality Index (AQI) level has risen due to stubble burning." "List it on November 10," the CJI said.

