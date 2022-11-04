Left Menu

Peon rapes teenage friend at Delhi government hospital

A 25-year-old peon at a Delhi government hospital was arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl in one of its rooms, police said on Friday. According to police, GTB Enclave police station on Thursday received information that a girl has been raped by her neighbour in a room at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in northeast Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:00 IST
Peon rapes teenage friend at Delhi government hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old peon at a Delhi government hospital was arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl in one of its rooms, police said on Friday. According to police, GTB Enclave police station on Thursday received information that a girl has been raped by her neighbour in a room at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in northeast Delhi. In her statement the victim said both of them were friends, a senior police officer said, adding that the girl had called him to meet at the hospital. The alleged took her to a room and allegedly raped her, he said. The girl has been medically examined and a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022