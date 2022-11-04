Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after October jobs report

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after October jobs report

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed U.S. jobs grew more than expected in October but an uptick in the unemployment rate supported hopes that the Federal Reserve could deliver smaller rate hikes in the future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.76 points, or 0.82%, at the open to 32,265.01.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 47.09 points, or 1.27%, at 3,766.98, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 205.20 points, or 1.98%, to 10,548.14 at the opening bell.

