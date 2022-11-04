Left Menu

Dhoni moves HC for contempt proceedings against IPS officer

He prayed the court to direct him to pay Rs 100 crore towards damages.By an interim order passed on March 18, 2014, the court restrained Sampath Kumar from making any statement against Dhoni.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:19 IST
Dhoni moves HC for contempt proceedings against IPS officer
  • Country:
  • India

Cricketer M S Dhoni has moved the Madras High Court to initiate contempt proceedings and issue summons to IPS officer G Sampath Kumar for his alleged statements against the Supreme Court and certain senior counsels in the matter pertaining to match-fixing.

The case was listed, but was not heard today.

In 2014, Dhoni filed a civil suit to permanently restrain Sampath Kumar, who was the then Inspector General of Police, from making any statement linking him (Dhoni) to match-fixing and spot-fixing of matches. He prayed the court to direct him to pay Rs 100 crore towards damages.

By an interim order passed on March 18, 2014, the court restrained Sampath Kumar from making any statement against Dhoni. Despite the order, Sampath Kumar allegedly filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court containing disparaging remarks against the judiciary and the senior counsel representing the State in the cases against him. When it was brought to the notice of the Madras High Court, it took the same on its file in December, 2021.

After obtaining consent from Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram on July 18 this year to file the contempt application, Dhoni preferred the present contempt application on October 11 this year to punish Sampath Kumar for his alleged action of making remarks against the judiciary in violation of the court's interim order passed in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022