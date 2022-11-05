Left Menu

Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat restarts campaign to revive Rispana river

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has restarted his campaign to revive the Rispana river here. Accompanied by Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama and several BJP activists, Rawat on Friday performed a 'pooja' at the source of the river near Woodstock School and resumed the campaign. The campaign -- ''Rispana to Rishiparna'' -- was first launched with a tree plantation drive in the catchment areas in 2018 when Rawat was chief minister. Rishiparna is the original name of the river. ''The entire ecosystem will benefit from the transformation of Rispana into Rishiparna. Excess discharge from the upcoming dam on the Song river will also be utilised to revive the river,'' Rawat said.

