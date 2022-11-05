Ex-tenant beats up landlord for refusing removal of costly toilet seat

A 58-year-old man sustained injuries after being beaten up by his former tenant over the removal of an expensive toilet seat he had installed while using the property, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon. Police received information about a scuffle between a landlord and his ex-tenant at Chanakya Place, 30 Foota Road near a church, at 3.38 pm.

During the inquiry, the injured, identified as Ved Prakash, said he had rented his property to one Subhash Maggo for office purposes in 2021, who vacated the premises about one month ago, a senior police officer said. During his tenancy, Maggo had installed an expensive toilet seat at the premises, which he wanted to remove now that he was no longer using the property, the officer said. On Friday, Maggo sent some labourers for removing the seat which was objected by the landlord, following which the former tenant reached the spot along with a few people and started arguing with Prakash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said. Thereafter, Maggo and his associates started beating Prakash with sticks and fists, the DCP said. A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC has been registered in Dabri police station and necessary action will be taken, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)