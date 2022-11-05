Left Menu

Ex-tenant beats up landlord for refusing removal of costly toilet seat

A 58-year-old man sustained injuries after being beaten up by his former tenant over the removal of an expensive toilet seat he had installed while using the property, police said on Saturday.The incident took place on Friday afternoon. During his tenancy, Maggo had installed an expensive toilet seat at the premises, which he wanted to remove now that he was no longer using the property, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 15:11 IST
Ex-tenant beats up landlord for refusing removal of costly toilet seat
  • Country:
  • India

A 58-year-old man sustained injuries after being beaten up by his former tenant over the removal of an expensive toilet seat he had installed while using the property, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon. Police received information about a scuffle between a landlord and his ex-tenant at Chanakya Place, 30 Foota Road near a church, at 3.38 pm.

During the inquiry, the injured, identified as Ved Prakash, said he had rented his property to one Subhash Maggo for office purposes in 2021, who vacated the premises about one month ago, a senior police officer said. During his tenancy, Maggo had installed an expensive toilet seat at the premises, which he wanted to remove now that he was no longer using the property, the officer said. On Friday, Maggo sent some labourers for removing the seat which was objected by the landlord, following which the former tenant reached the spot along with a few people and started arguing with Prakash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said. Thereafter, Maggo and his associates started beating Prakash with sticks and fists, the DCP said. A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC has been registered in Dabri police station and necessary action will be taken, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022