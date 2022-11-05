Two brothers rescued from kidnappers in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Two minor brothers, who were allegedly kidnapped from their house in Assam's Nagaon district, were rescued from the neighbouring Karbi Anglong district on Saturday, police said.

The father of the missing boys had registered a complaint at the Batadrava police station in Nagaon on Friday, they said.

The boys were kidnapped on Thursday while they were playing in front of their house in Bherbheri village, according to the police complaint.

The father of the boys had named a woman in his complaint, and the police tracked her down with the help of her mobile phone's tower location.

''Once her location was confirmed in Karbi Anglong district, we contacted the police there and in a joint operation today, we rescued the two boys from Diphu bus terminus. The woman and a man were arrested. They have confessed to the kidnapping,'' a police officer said.

A further investigation is underway, he said.

