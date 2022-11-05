Left Menu

British Police say Dover attack was motivated by terrorist ideology

Updated: 05-11-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 17:05 IST
British police said evidence showed that an attack in Dover on Oct. 30, when petrol bombs were thrown at an immigration centre, was motivated by a terrorist ideology, specifically "an extreme right wing" ideology.

"I am satisfied that the suspect's actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology. This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident," said Tim Jacques, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing in a statement on Saturday.

