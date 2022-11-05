British Police say Dover attack was motivated by terrorist ideology

British police said evidence showed that an attack in Dover on Oct. 30, when petrol bombs were thrown at an immigration centre, was motivated by a terrorist ideology, specifically "an extreme right wing" ideology.

"I am satisfied that the suspect's actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology. This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident," said Tim Jacques, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing in a statement on Saturday.

