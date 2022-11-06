Left Menu

Two killed as truck hits scooter in Mangaluru

Moksha 4, daughter of the woman and Jnanesh, her nephew, have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.The truck was coming out of Kallapu market after unloading vegetables when it hit the scooter. The children, who were thrown out of scooter, were seriously injured.Sources said it is suspected that the negligence of the truck driver resulted in the mishap.

A 45-year-old man and a woman pillion rider died on the spot and two children were seriously injured after their scooter was hit by a truck at Kallappu near here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Gangadhar, a resident of Jeppu and his acquaintance Nethravathi (48) of Konaje in the city. Moksha (4), daughter of the woman and Jnanesh, her nephew, have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

The truck was coming out of Kallapu market after unloading vegetables when it hit the scooter. The children, who were thrown out of scooter, were seriously injured.

Sources said it is suspected that the negligence of the truck driver resulted in the mishap. Mangaluru South traffic police have registered a case.

