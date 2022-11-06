Left Menu

North Delhi businessman downs himself in Yamuna due to losses

An 82-year-old businessman allegedly drowned himself in Yamuna, jumping in the river at Sur Ghat in north Delhis Timarpur early Sunday morning, police said. According to police, Garg left home in the early hours of Sunday morning on his scooter and jumped into the river.

Updated: 06-11-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 15:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An 82-year-old businessman allegedly drowned himself in Yamuna, jumping in the river at Sur Ghat in north Delhi's Timarpur early Sunday morning, police said. The incident took place around 3.30 am and the man has been identified as Jai Prakash Garg, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, they said. According to police, Garg left home in the early hours of Sunday morning on his scooter and jumped into the river. He left a note for his family at home before heading to the Ghat, a senior police officer said. In the suicide note recovered from his house, he said he was going to Wazirabad and his scooter would be parked near the ghat, he said. He also said that he was killing himself because he had incurred heavy losses in business, he added. Garg had a paint factory in Ghaziabad, police said. His body has been handed over to his family members after the autopsy.

Garg is survived by his two married sons, they said.

